Back Together Weekend is here, which means the Cincinnati Bengals are inside Paycor Stadium today for today’s festivities, which you can read more about here. Gates open at 1 pm ET, and the event runs from 2:15-4:00 pm ET.

Joe Burrow may be sidelined, but most of the team figures to hit the field today as we watch the Bengals practice inside the very stadium they hope to win plenty of games in this year (including the NFL playoffs, Cincinnati has won 13 games here over the past two seasons).

What else would you like to discuss today?

