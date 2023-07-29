Bengals Training Camp: Back Together Weekend Twitter recap and highlights

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Saturday, but this time, it was in front of some fans at Paycor Stadium. This will be one of 10 open practices.

Although superstar quarterback Joe Burrow remains out from his injury Thursday, let’s look over some highlights and news from the NFL’s Back Together Weekend practice.

Zac Taylor on Back Together Saturday at Paycor Stadium "We have best fans in the world." Bengals #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/UNuaP3Jr8S — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 29, 2023

The crowd at Paycor may have been better than many hoped for, but that’s what you expect from the fans recently named the most loyal in the NFL.

Tee Higgins



Human Highlight Reel pic.twitter.com/o8gIb7Ypu9 — (@BengalsCaptain) July 29, 2023

On top of that, some exciting news for those in attendance was seeing Tee Higgins practice after sitting out part of Friday’s session. Like Burrow, Higgins is up for an extension, and the hope is a deal will be struck before Week 1.

From Back Together Weekend in Cincy: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow wasn’t around, as he deals with a calf issue, but there doesn’t appear to be concern about Week 1. pic.twitter.com/JjQ8FjGN6u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2023

From our Back Together Weekend coverage on @nflnetwork: My interview with #Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who talked Joe Burrow’s status and more. pic.twitter.com/yh4QcnN0r2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2023

Let’s also just add this in here for anyone thinking of the team’s fearless leader.

This is a DJ Turner stan account. https://t.co/8M26oRqBJM — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) July 29, 2023

It was another DJ Turner show at practice, though Ja’Marr Chase did get the best of him at one point.

Ja'Marr Chase rips one away from DJ Turner II and hears cheers from Bengals fans. pic.twitter.com/MDvNU6bfvt — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 29, 2023

While Chase made an incredibly impressive catch, Turner’s competitiveness and defense certainly didn’t let anyone down. He continues to cement himself as one of the team’s top defensive backs.

And, then you have this: One of the many reasons Ja’Marr Chase is among the fan-favorite players.

Bengals 7th round pick DJ Ivey just picked off Jake Browning — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 29, 2023

The battle for quarterback will be on with Burrow’s timeline unknown, but DJ Ivey is among the other young Bengals that continue to shine at camp.

Cam Taylor-Britt undercuts route and picks off Siemian for pick-6 in 7s. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 29, 2023

The defensive backs are performing well, and clearly, neither quarterback has a clear edge, with both throwing interceptions today.

Interceptions for DJ Ivey and Cam Taylor-Britt so far for #Bengals defense.



A number of passes thrown well off target.



Not exactly a laser show from Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning today. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 29, 2023

Here’s the recap of interceptions, and it obviously wasn’t an impressive start to camp for the team’s backup quarterbacks.

Other notes

Hearing Pratt is everywhere via @gameonjmoney — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) July 29, 2023

Ken Anderson sighting pic.twitter.com/a0ifFR9OgZ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 29, 2023

