 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: The latest on Joe Burrow

Filed under:

Bengals Training Camp: Back Together Weekend Twitter recap and highlights

Young guns continue to prove themselves

By Nathan Beighle
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Saturday, but this time, it was in front of some fans at Paycor Stadium. This will be one of 10 open practices.

Although superstar quarterback Joe Burrow remains out from his injury Thursday, let’s look over some highlights and news from the NFL’s Back Together Weekend practice.

The crowd at Paycor may have been better than many hoped for, but that’s what you expect from the fans recently named the most loyal in the NFL.

On top of that, some exciting news for those in attendance was seeing Tee Higgins practice after sitting out part of Friday’s session. Like Burrow, Higgins is up for an extension, and the hope is a deal will be struck before Week 1.

Let’s also just add this in here for anyone thinking of the team’s fearless leader.

It was another DJ Turner show at practice, though Ja’Marr Chase did get the best of him at one point.

While Chase made an incredibly impressive catch, Turner’s competitiveness and defense certainly didn’t let anyone down. He continues to cement himself as one of the team’s top defensive backs.

And, then you have this: One of the many reasons Ja’Marr Chase is among the fan-favorite players.

The battle for quarterback will be on with Burrow’s timeline unknown, but DJ Ivey is among the other young Bengals that continue to shine at camp.

The defensive backs are performing well, and clearly, neither quarterback has a clear edge, with both throwing interceptions today.

Here’s the recap of interceptions, and it obviously wasn’t an impressive start to camp for the team’s backup quarterbacks.

Other notes

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know

View all 30 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...