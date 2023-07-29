Reid Sinnett joining Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have found a new quarterback.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bengals plan to sign former Philadelphia Eagles and XFL QB Reid Sinnett following a workout for the team this weekend.

Sinnett reportedly worked out alongside fellow free agent QB Drew Plitt.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Sinnett played collegiately at San Diego University before going undrafted in 2020. He would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, get waived during final roster cuts, then join the Bucs’ practice squad, only to be cut a day later.

Sinnett would later join the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad and got several call-ups during the 2020 NFL season. After doing the same in 2021, Sinnett was waived by the Dolphins in October before being claimed by the Eagles. He would spend the rest of the season on the team’s 53-man roster.

In 2022, Sinnett would bounce between the Eagles and Dolphins before joining the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in November. He would appear in one game, completing 13/19 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown vs. one interception before suffering a broken foot that ended his season.

This brings the Bengals to four QBs now, though only three of them are healthy with Joe Burrow set to miss most, if not all of training camp and the preseason due to a calf strain. Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning figure to keep getting the bulk of the QB reps, while Sinnett should get some run in the preseason if Burrow remains out.

