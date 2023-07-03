Bengals execs support Carlos Dunlap’s local business

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is back in Cincinnati to open a new location for his restaurant.

Dunlap is fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the former Bengal opened the doors of his restaurant, Honey Uninhibited, in Covington this week.

At the grand opening, Dunlap received support from Bengals’ execs as executive vice president Katie Blackburn and director of player personnel Duke Tobin both made an appearance.

Dunlap is one of the greatest Bengals players of all time and Blackburn and Tobin played major parts in keeping Dunlap in Cincinnati for nearly 11 years.

There is no doubt that the end of Dunlap’s time in a Bengals’ uniform wasn’t a smooth breakup as the team was transitioning from the Marvin Lewis era to the Zac Taylor era.

Lou Anarumo wanted to change to more of a 3-4 defense. Therefore, he was asking Dunlap, who played end in a 4-3 defense his whole career, to change and play a 3-4 outside linebacker-type role.

This didn’t go over well with Dunlap, and the historic Bengals career was headed for its inevitable end.

However, time has passed, and the issues between the two sides have subsided, so the support from Blackburn and Tobin is not surprising.

Dunlap opened his first restaurant’s location in Miami back in 2019 and has now opened another location in Cincinnati.

Kansas City DE Carlos Dunlap opened up a restaurant a mile-ish away from the Bengals facility, three years after his acrimonious split from the franchise. Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn and de facto GM Duke Tobin came out to support. (via IG/damndunlap) pic.twitter.com/Jzq6ONhgJw — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) June 29, 2023

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!