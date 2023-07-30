Bengals have not yet approached D.J. Reader about an extension

The Cincinnati Bengals assured defensive end Trey Hendrickson would not be hitting the open market season by extending him through the 2025 season, but as of now, it appears no such extension has been discussed with defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Bengals have not yet discussed a contract extension with the starting defensive tackle who is set to hit the free agent market following the 2023 season.

Lots of questions about DJ Reader & his current contract after the news of Trey Hendrickson’s extension.



Different situations b/c DJ is entering final year on his deal.



To this point, DJ Reader has not been approached by the Bengals about an extension, sources tell me — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

The Bengals have a long list of players within the final two years of their deals, such as star quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins with fellow wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also soon to be due a lucrative deal.

Thus, it makes sense Reader, who is 29, hasn’t been approached yet and could ultimately be one of the players the team is unable to afford as it works out deals with Burrow, Higgins, and Chase, among others.

Reader signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Bengals ahead of the 2020 season after starting his career with the Houston Texans from 2016-19. He missed part of the 2022 season with a knee injury but returned in time to start the Bengals’ final seven regular season games and three postseason games.