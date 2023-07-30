ESPN names Jonah Williams among NFL players “under the most pressure”

The Cincinnati Bengals have slowly put together the best offensive line Joe Burrow has seen in his young season.

However, that hasn’t come without some position drama this offseason.

Jonah Williams is expected to move from left tackle to right tackle after the Bengals signed free agent Orlando Brown Jr. from the Chiefs.

With that switch ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has listed Williams as one of the top 20 players under the most pressure heading into 2023.

Barnwell wrote, “Another young player who issued a trade request this offseason, Williams was clearly frustrated when the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. with the intention of installing the former Chiefs lineman at left tackle. After allowing nine sacks in 16 games last season, Williams was expected to kick over to the right side, a move that could cost him millions of dollars on his next contract. In truth, the Bengals made the right decision. Williams wasn’t very good on Joe Burrow’s blindside last season, and while he seemed like a strength when the Bengals were starting replacement-level linemen around him in the Super Bowl, he hasn’t developed into the player Cincinnati hoped when it drafted him with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 draft.”

Barnwell also went on to state, “With Williams entering a contract season, it’s better for him to try to have a great season on the right side than it would be to struggle again as a left tackle, which might be why he rescinded his trade request. Landing something like the five-year, $87.5 million deal Mike McGlinchey signed with the Broncos as a young tackle in free agency would hardly count as settling.”

As much as the Burrow, Higgins, Chase, and Wilson contract extensions are surrounding the storylines, Williams will be something to watch as the season plays out.