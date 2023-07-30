Bengals sign Reid Sinnett, place Devin Cochran on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent quarterback Reid Sinnett and placed offensive tackle Devin Cochran (left knee) on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced Sunday.

Sinnett, weighing in at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is a second-year player out of the University of San Diego. He originally was a college free agent signee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Sinnett spent the past three seasons on the practice squads of the Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, as well as on the active roster of the Philadelphia Eagles for 10 games in 2021. He also played in one game for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL in 2023.

Cochran, a first-year player, had been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on July 23. Because he’s going on IR prior to Week 1, this means his 2023 season is over unless he’s cut by the Bengals.