Bengals Training Camp: Monday open thread and daily question

After getting Sunday off, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work today at the Paycor Stadium practice fields.

In addition to this being today’s open thread, we’re also including a daily question. For today’s topic, we’re asking you: Who has been the Bengals’ most pleasant surprise of training camp thus far?

Second-round pick DJ Turner has been drawing rave reviews thus far at cornerback, while seventh-round pick D.J. Ivey has also been making some big plays in the secondary. New projected starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. has also looked solid thus far.

Rookie battle: DJ Turner vs Andrei Iosivas on the deep ball



Video from @JamesRapien pic.twitter.com/UF35M1BLlw — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) July 31, 2023

Who has caught your eye thus far? Come discuss everything in today’s training camp open thread!

And follow this Twitter list for updates straight from the Paycor Stadium practice fields today (we apologize that Twitter isn’t showing updates directly on our platform for the time being thanks to the move to X).