Bengals Training Camp: Day 5 Twitter recap and highlights

A new week begins.

By Drew Garrison
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Monday, prepping to head into the final month of preparation before their 2023 campaign.

Joe Burrow was again not practicing, but he was moving around well in the locker room.

Here are some of the highlights from the day.

It was great to see Drue Chrisman back on the practice field. Chrisman missed last week while being hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue. He will battle with rookie Brad Robbins for the starting punter position. Kelsey Conway later updated that while present, Chrisman wasn’t participating.

Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson wasn’t practicing Monday. Head coach Zac Taylor said after practice that Hendrickson does have a minor lower-body issue.

After the scare with Burrow, it appears Taylor is taking a more cautious approach, and that shows here with Hendrickson sitting out.

Solid attendance for the Bengals, as only Mitchell Wilcox and La’el Collins continue their stints on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Burrow was expectedly absent.

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack was working with his freshly assembled 2023 offensive line on being prepared to change direction.

With Burrow sidelined, Zac Taylor mentioned the team would add a quarterback. Monday, the newly signed Reid Sinnett took the field to adjust himself to the new system.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was running on the sidelines and looks to be recovering well from the torn ACL he suffered on Halloween last season. Awuzie has had the best two seasons of his career in Cincinnati and will provide a huge boost being back on the field.

Jake Browning was once again taking the first-team snaps during 11-on-11 work Monday. As he and Trevor Siemian contend for the backup role, Browning’s familiarity with the system could give him an edge.

Tee Higgins was back to work in team drills Monday. Higgins sat out Friday, but that was likely rest or precautionary. Despite not having a contract beyond this season, Higgins is going full.

It appears the Bengal offense is finding its way without their leader under center.

Browning throws a nice ball to Chase here on a go route. Rookie cornerback DJ Turner, who has impressed in camp, plays this well, but Chase is able to slow up to make the grab.

Cam Taylor-Britt and Chase were a fun matchup to watch last week, and on this play, CTB appears to get the best of Chase. Chase showed respect to the second-year corner after he broke up the play.

Browning wasn’t only connecting with Chase Monday. Joe Danneman catches a couple of plays where Browning is able to find Higgins over the middle.

D.J. Ivey has been a name that has picked up steam in the last few practices, and it appears he stood out again Monday.

Jonah Williams was with the second unit today. In perhaps the most watched battle in all of camp, it looks like Jackson Carman got the nod with the first team today.

New tight end Irv Smith Jr. got into the action today, too. Smith makes a nice play in the end zone.

