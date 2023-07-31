Bengals Training Camp: Day 5 Twitter recap and highlights

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Monday, prepping to head into the final month of preparation before their 2023 campaign.

Joe Burrow was again not practicing, but he was moving around well in the locker room.

Here are some of the highlights from the day.

He is at practice, but not participating https://t.co/pztZ0vz6qx pic.twitter.com/TFLNG8gE6O — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 31, 2023

It was great to see Drue Chrisman back on the practice field. Chrisman missed last week while being hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue. He will battle with rookie Brad Robbins for the starting punter position. Kelsey Conway later updated that while present, Chrisman wasn’t participating.

Trey Hendrickson is dressed in street clothes and is not practicing today #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 31, 2023

Zac Taylor said Trey Hendrickson is dealing with a minor “lower body” deal.



It’ll be a two day rotation at quarterback right now. Right tackle is also staying a rotation. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 31, 2023

Zac Taylor says Bengals are playing it cautious with Trey Hendrickson dealing with a minor lower body issue pic.twitter.com/klvAFkx6CJ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2023

Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson wasn’t practicing Monday. Head coach Zac Taylor said after practice that Hendrickson does have a minor lower-body issue.

After the scare with Burrow, it appears Taylor is taking a more cautious approach, and that shows here with Hendrickson sitting out.

Only Bengals missing Monday are Burrow, Hendrickson PUP players Wilcox and Collins — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2023

Solid attendance for the Bengals, as only Mitchell Wilcox and La’el Collins continue their stints on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Burrow was expectedly absent.

Frank Pollack working the pad level, telling Bengals linemen "not to get there in one big step, be ready to re-direct" pic.twitter.com/Wa9oIQxTSY — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2023

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack was working with his freshly assembled 2023 offensive line on being prepared to change direction.

Your first look at #Bengals quarterback Reid Sinnett (7) pic.twitter.com/J5PQRrK7Ry — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 31, 2023

With Burrow sidelined, Zac Taylor mentioned the team would add a quarterback. Monday, the newly signed Reid Sinnett took the field to adjust himself to the new system.

Chido Awuzie looking strong doing conditioning sprints. pic.twitter.com/VkKFx08Bq7 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2023

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was running on the sidelines and looks to be recovering well from the torn ACL he suffered on Halloween last season. Awuzie has had the best two seasons of his career in Cincinnati and will provide a huge boost being back on the field.

Jake Browning with the 1:s pic.twitter.com/WyJ7m3Zocg — Gary Miller (@Local12Gary) July 31, 2023

Jake Browning was once again taking the first-team snaps during 11-on-11 work Monday. As he and Trevor Siemian contend for the backup role, Browning’s familiarity with the system could give him an edge.

Tee Higgins reaches behind to make the grab from Jake Browning at Bengals Monday pic.twitter.com/CvHJKzlx5C — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2023

Tee Higgins was back to work in team drills Monday. Higgins sat out Friday, but that was likely rest or precautionary. Despite not having a contract beyond this season, Higgins is going full.

The Bengals offense continues to move the ball well during camp. Higgins and Chase had a handful of big plays in 11 on 11s over the middle and deep down the sideline. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 31, 2023

It appears the Bengal offense is finding its way without their leader under center.

The Ja'Marr Chase training camp show continues today. #Bengals



(Jake Browning has thrown a lot of nice passes) pic.twitter.com/K7jvPHtmmx — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 31, 2023

Browning throws a nice ball to Chase here on a go route. Rookie cornerback DJ Turner, who has impressed in camp, plays this well, but Chase is able to slow up to make the grab.

Ja'Marr Chase gives Cam Taylor-Britt his props after breaking up a sideline route pic.twitter.com/RgetNN31rL — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2023

Cam Taylor-Britt and Chase were a fun matchup to watch last week, and on this play, CTB appears to get the best of Chase. Chase showed respect to the second-year corner after he broke up the play.

Browning wasn’t only connecting with Chase Monday. Joe Danneman catches a couple of plays where Browning is able to find Higgins over the middle.

DJ Ivey has clearly shown the coaches something during camp. The seventh round pick continues to get more and more reps and opportunities.



His size, speed and physicality are all standing out at corner. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 31, 2023

D.J. Ivey has been a name that has picked up steam in the last few practices, and it appears he stood out again Monday.

Jonah Williams working with 2s Monday at right tackle. pic.twitter.com/qeB9mP9fZW — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2023

Jonah Williams was with the second unit today. In perhaps the most watched battle in all of camp, it looks like Jackson Carman got the nod with the first team today.

Irv Smith with a nice job working free on the RZ scramble drill right in front.



Haven’t seen much from Smith thus far in camp, but a TD here. pic.twitter.com/dmsCV98bTO — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 31, 2023

New tight end Irv Smith Jr. got into the action today, too. Smith makes a nice play in the end zone.

