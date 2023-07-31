NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee show on Monday, and the topic of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s pending extension came up.

Rapoport said he didn’t think anything was imminent, but when he does get paid, he’ll be the highest-paid signal caller in the league.

"I don't get the sense that a Joe Burrow deal is imminent right now..



Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signed an extension for five years and $262.5 million earlier this offseason, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. Burrow is now the last eligible quarterback waiting for his extension, and most, including Rapoport, believe it will be more than Herbert’s, considering he’s had more success on the field.

Burrow, being in his fourth year, is now eligible to be extended, but the Bengals did exercise his fifth-year option, meaning he’ll still be under contract in 2024.

However, the team is undoubtedly hoping to lock him up for the next “several” years sooner rather than later. They have also expressed the desire to retain the other talented players nearing the end of their contracts, including Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, D.J. Reader, and others.

The Bengals and Burrow will continue to work on the quarterback’s contract as the regular season nears. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him sign before the team’s first regular season game.

Hopefully, the two sides don’t wait any longer than that to get the deal done, but if they do, it’s not the end of the world as long as they come to an agreement before the end of next season.

Saying this, it would be a pretty big shock if a deal isn’t reached by Week 1.