Trey Hendrickson dealing with “lower body” issue

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who recently signed a one-year extension with the team, was absent from training camp on Monday, and according to Sports Illustrated’s Russ Heltman, he’s dealing with a “lower body” injury.

During head coach Zac Taylor’s press conference, he said that Hendrickson would be limited just through Monday and Tuesday and then they’ll “just ease him through the week.”

Zac Taylor says Bengals are playing it cautious with Trey Hendrickson dealing with a minor lower body issue pic.twitter.com/klvAFkx6CJ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2023

Hendrickson, who had an 87.7 pass rush score, per PFF, throughout the regular and post season last year, led the team in sacks over the last two seasons. He was extended through the 2025 season in order to spread his 2023 cap hit out for another couple years. The teams surely did so in hopes that making some extra room in cap space will not only help the team extend franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, but also Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, and DJ Reader, all of whom are entering their contract years.

Stay tuned as this story develops.