Pair of Bengals make list of the top 25 NFL players who are 25 and under

The Cincinnati Bengals have as bright of a future as one can have in the NFL. A big part of that is their wide receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Arguably the best wideout tandem in football, Higgins and Chase have absolutely shredded the NFL, combining for 4,621 yards and 35 touchdowns over the last two regular seasons. And that’s with Chase missing five games due to injury in 2022, as he still managed to rack up 1,046 receiving yards and nine scores.

Both receivers are also still on their rookie contracts, so it’s no surprise to see Chase and Higgins were both named to CBS Sports’ Top 25 NFL players 25 and under for 2023.

Here is what CBS analyst Cody Benjamin had to say about Higgins coming in at No. 23 and Chase checking at No. 5.

Position: WR | Team: Bengals | Age: 24

The amount of attention he gets does not match his production. Teammate Ja’Marr Chase is more of a natural home-run hitter, but he’s the total package with size (6-4, 215) and downfield ability, genuinely aiding Joe Burrow’s MVP candidacies. Not only has he logged three straight seasons of 65+ catches and 900+ yards, but his catch rate has improved every year.

5. Ja’Marr Chase

Position: WR | Team: Bengals | Age: 23

The Bengals survived without him for part of 2022, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a game-changer. After an effortlessly electric debut (81-1,455-13), Chase’s numbers were more good than special as a second-year man (87-1,046-9), but those marks came in just 12 games, remember. He creates and capitalizes on open space with ease, hence Joe Burrow so often looking his way.

In case you’re wondering, the only other Bengals who are 25 and under that could have been even remotely considered for this list are right tackle Jonah Williams (25), left guard Cordell Volson (24), kicker Evan McPherson (23), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (23).

Back in early June, The 33rd Team released a similar ranking, where Chase was again ranked No. 5 overall, while Higgins went higher at No. 16.

All told, do you agree with where Chase and Higgins landed in this latest ranking? Personally, I like both spots, but Chase could easily rise higher if he stays healthy and has a monster 2023 campaign, which we all know he’s fully capable of.