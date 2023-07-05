Ken Riley’s wife, Barbara Riley, to present him at Pro Football Hall of Fame

In August, the Cincinnati Bengals will see their second player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when defensive back Ken Riley gets his bust in Canton, Ohio. For those of you that follow the team closely, you likely agree that this is long overdue.

Sadly, Riley passed away in 2020, not able to see his induction into the Bengals Ring of Honor or his Hall of Fame enshrinement. Riley’s son, Ken Riley II, has been very active in representing his father, donning the jacket presented at the Ring of Honor ceremony.

When Riley is immortalized in August, his wife, Barbara Riley, will be presenting him, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Riley was a three-time All-Pro, playing in 207 games while racking up 65 interceptions, which ranks fifth all-time. A great career makes Riley not only one of the best defensive backs in Bengals history, but one of the best in NFL history.

For those of you making the trip to Canton for the ceremony, you’re sure to see a strong showing from Bengals faithful. A strong push from former players and Bengals fans was a big part of Riley’s induction.

Congratulations to “The Rattler” and his family on reaching pro football immortality.