Bengals News (7/6): ChatGPT is not a fan of Cincinnati jersey designs

ChatGPT appears to hate Bengals jersey designs

The Bengals (27) perform terribly in this A.I. jersey ranking, but thankfully still better than the Browns (30), while the Steelers (2) and Ravens (12) lead the way in the AFC North.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Attends Michael Rubin's White Party

The Fanatics owner had some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment in attendance, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, and many others.

Former Bengals target Foster Moreau says cancer is in full remission

Some amazing news was revealed during the holiday.

Cincinnati Bengals Starting Lineup Ranked Lower Than Expected in Recent Rankings

ESPN recently ranked the starting lineups of all 32 teams and the Bengals are ranked fifth behind the Chiefs, Eagles, Bills and Dolphins.

Bengals 2023 player profile for DE Jeff Gunter

Gunter had an injury during the preseason that seemed to derail his momentum, yet he made the final roster anyway out of training camp.

4 noteworthy Bengals slated to hit free agency in 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals have 39 players scheduled to become free agents after the 2023 season. Fifteen are exclusive rights or restricted free agents. The remaining 24 will become unrestricted free agents.

