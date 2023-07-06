Three and Out Podcast: Guest Host Alex Barrow

This week on Three and Out, Kevin is on vacation, so I was joined by guest host Alex Barrow, who not only played defensive end for Ohio State in the early 2000s, but he makes all the music for our show and for OBI.

There’s still not a lot to talk about, so we decided to have a little fun rating how we could pull off Joe Burrow’s outfits on a scale of “I’d look great in that” to “people would light me on fire if they saw me dressed in that in public.”

We also did talk a little about the Cincinnati Bengals as well.

You can check out our show, as well as all the great content on the Orange and Black Insider, here.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news and views. Check out our podcasts on Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes. Who Dey!!!