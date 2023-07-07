Kevin Huber officially announces retirement

Kevin Huber, the long-time Cincinnati Bengals punter, officially announced his retirement from professional football in a long, heartfelt message online on Friday.

“April 26, 2009, I received a call that would forever change my life,” Huber wrote. “From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of. The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization.To my teammates, coaches, front office and staff, I can’t thank you enough for your support and dedication throughout my career. It has been a privilege to learn from and work with every one of you. And to all Bengals fans, your grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none. I may be signing off as #10 but you better I’ll be in the jungle chanting “Who Dey” alongside you all.”

Huber, a Cincinnati native, punted at Archbishop McNicholas High School and then for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, where he was a two-time first-team All-American in 2007 and 2008. He was selected by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Huber was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2014, and in his long career with the Bengals, he averaged 40.2 net yards per punt, which is the second-highest in franchise history, and he has the most punts in franchise history with 1,011 attempts. Huber also owns the franchise record for most games played.

Huber was benched halfway through the 2022 season in favor of Drue Chrisman. However, the Bengals used one of their sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft to select Brad Robbins, the punter out of the University of Michigan. Chrisman and Robbins are expected to compete for the lone punter position on the team heading into the 2023 season.

Whoever the new punter is this year, it seems that Huber will be in the jungle to support them.

Congratulations to Kevin Huber for a great career with the Bengals, and we at Cincy Jungle wish him the absolute best in his future endeavors!