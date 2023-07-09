Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Sam Hubbard and Corey Dillon join the show!

The gang over at Talking Football with Bengal Jim and friends have a doozy of a lineup to kick off their newest season of the show! Joining them at the onset is 2023 Wild Card hero and stud defensive lineman, Sam Hubbard!

After his appearance, the man making a lot of Bengals headlines this week hops on the program, for what should be some entertaining, unfiltered talk. Corey Dillon joins the program to expand on the thoughts he shared with The Athletic earlier this week.

Join the fun at the YouTube video linked above, or on Cincy Jungle’s Facebook page! If you can’t catch it live when they take the air at 8:00 p.m. ET, then get it on the Cincy Jungle podcast channel afterwards on your favorite platforms!