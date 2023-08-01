 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals Training Camp: Tuesday open thread and daily question

Hard to see there being 38 NFL players better than Ja’Marr Chase. Is Chase one of the NFL’s 25 best players?

Greetings, Bengals fans!

Another round of training camp is on deck today as Cincinnati continues working toward becoming a team capable of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl!

And for today’s question, it’s about where you would rank Ja’Marr Chase among the best NFL players following his spot in the NFL Top 100 being revealed.

Chase checked in at No. 39 overall behind names like Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (who Chase had his way with in Super Bowl LVI).

Hard to imagine some of those names are realistically better football players than Chase.

So, with that in mind, do you believe Ja’Marr Chase is a top-25 player in the NFL? What range would you rank him in?

Come discuss everything in today’s training camp open thread! And follow this Twitter list for updates straight from the Paycor Stadium practice fields!

