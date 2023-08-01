Bengals Training Camp: Tuesday open thread and daily question

Greetings, Bengals fans!

Another round of training camp is on deck today as Cincinnati continues working toward becoming a team capable of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl!

And for today’s question, it’s about where you would rank Ja’Marr Chase among the best NFL players following his spot in the NFL Top 100 being revealed.

Chase checked in at No. 39 overall behind names like Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (who Chase had his way with in Super Bowl LVI).

The NFL Top 100 list, as voted by the players - 40-31:



Full list so far here - https://t.co/uu3o0XIxIQ



40) #Jets DT Quinnen Williams

39) #Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

38) #Chargers LB Khalil Mack

37) #Eagles C Jason Kelce

36) #Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

35) #49ers RB Christian… https://t.co/b8HAMT4LkK pic.twitter.com/vk1VuyD8xl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2023

Hard to imagine some of those names are realistically better football players than Chase.

So, with that in mind, do you believe Ja’Marr Chase is a top-25 player in the NFL? What range would you rank him in?

Come discuss everything in today’s training camp open thread! And follow this Twitter list for updates straight from the Paycor Stadium practice fields!