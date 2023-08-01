 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals Training Camp: Day 6 Twitter recap and highlights

The pads are on!

By Jason Garrison
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the practice field again on Tuesday, sans quarterback Joe Burrow, but they did put full pads on for the first time, which is exciting.

Here are some highlights from the first day of August.

First, though, another positive update on Burrow’s calf injury.

I think it’s clear that Burrow’s injury concerns were overblown, and while we don’t have a return date for the superstar quarterback, we can infer he won’t miss any time in the regular season.

Per Paul Dehner Jr., Zac Taylor says Burrow missing time on the practice field isn’t a big deal because he watches the practice film and does his rehab inside while practice is going on outside.

Another player who was dealing with a minor injury is defensive end Trey Hendrickson, but he made it back out on the field for the team’s first day in full pads. However, Hendrickson wasn’t participating in full team drills.

And the Bengals were joined on the field by former punter Kevin Huber, though it’s not to coach... just to hang out.

Before things got going with the entire team working together, the quarterbacks and running backs worked on RPO handoffs together.

Shortly after this, though, two Bengals players were carted off the field, though one seems to not be a big deal at all.

Running back Trayveon Williams, who is competing for a much larger role in the offense after the departure of Samaje Perine, was carted off the field after he suffered what looked like a right leg injury during individual drills.

However, it appears he wasn’t taken all the way inside, and he just had his ankle taped up by trainers. It’s now been reported to be a minor ankle sprain that shouldn’t keep Williams out too long.

Undrafted free agent rookie defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell went down with an apparent leg injury, and he was carted off the field.

Once things got rolling, linebacker Germaine Pratt did a solid job in pass coverage against Joe Mixon, and tight end Irv Smith Jr. beat safety Nick Scott on a pass down the middle of the field. Smith got some work in against Logan Wilson as well.

And then Jake Browning found Ja’Marr Chase across the middle in the red zone.

It was pretty awesome to see some of the new Bengals players, including Orlando Brown Jr., wearing pads under their Bengals jerseys for the first time.

Tee Higgins almost had an incredible one-handed catch while working against rookie cornerback DJ Ivey.

Second-year cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made a nice play on the ball on a short pass to Higgins. He had a great day, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Some other camp highlights on Day 6 include:

Brown and Hendrickson seem to have buried the hatchet.

Charlie Jones runs a nice route and gets his toes down on a sideline catch.

This awesome jersey sported by this young fan:

Chase working on a dance to replace the Griddy?

This great one-handed catch from Tyler Boyd against Mike Hilton.

First-round pick Myles Murphy puts on the pads for the first time.

Murphy, a man of the people.

And Paycor Stadium’s official Twitter account, or X account, or whatever, Tweeted (x’d) this:

This is the right way to haze rookies:

Stay tuned for more updates during training camp.

Who Dey!

