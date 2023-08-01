Bengals Training Camp: Day 6 Twitter recap and highlights

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the practice field again on Tuesday, sans quarterback Joe Burrow, but they did put full pads on for the first time, which is exciting.

Here are some highlights from the first day of August.

First, though, another positive update on Burrow’s calf injury.

Another positive sign for Joe Burrow is that he is able to continue his weight training regiment. Zac Taylor tells @JamesRapien that Burrow is able to continue to his weight lifting. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 1, 2023

Burrow just walked right down the middle of the locker room with ZERO LIMP, he looked great #Bengals — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) August 1, 2023

I think it’s clear that Burrow’s injury concerns were overblown, and while we don’t have a return date for the superstar quarterback, we can infer he won’t miss any time in the regular season.

Per Paul Dehner Jr., Zac Taylor says Burrow missing time on the practice field isn’t a big deal because he watches the practice film and does his rehab inside while practice is going on outside.

Another player who was dealing with a minor injury is defensive end Trey Hendrickson, but he made it back out on the field for the team’s first day in full pads. However, Hendrickson wasn’t participating in full team drills.

Trey Hendrickson is not participating in team drills today. He’s running sprints on the side field. #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2023

And the Bengals were joined on the field by former punter Kevin Huber, though it’s not to coach... just to hang out.

Bumped into Kevin Huber walking into the stadium today. No, he’s not interested in punting or coaching. He said it’s a special teams heavy day, so he thought he’d come watch and say hello to some old friends. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 1, 2023

Before things got going with the entire team working together, the quarterbacks and running backs worked on RPO handoffs together.

Bengals quarterbacks and running backs work on RPO handoff mechanics pic.twitter.com/5jBxNubwln — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 1, 2023

Shortly after this, though, two Bengals players were carted off the field, though one seems to not be a big deal at all.

Running back Trayveon Williams, who is competing for a much larger role in the offense after the departure of Samaje Perine, was carted off the field after he suffered what looked like a right leg injury during individual drills.

However, it appears he wasn’t taken all the way inside, and he just had his ankle taped up by trainers. It’s now been reported to be a minor ankle sprain that shouldn’t keep Williams out too long.

Trayveon Williams rode off on the cart but is getting his right ankle taped and is not going inside. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 1, 2023

Undrafted free agent rookie defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell went down with an apparent leg injury, and he was carted off the field.

Devonnsha Maxwell went down in o-line vs d-line work today and is being carted off. Trainers were looking at his leg #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2023

Once things got rolling, linebacker Germaine Pratt did a solid job in pass coverage against Joe Mixon, and tight end Irv Smith Jr. beat safety Nick Scott on a pass down the middle of the field. Smith got some work in against Logan Wilson as well.

Germaine Pratt beats Joe Mixon while Irv Smith Jr gets the better of Nick Scott in 1-on-1s. pic.twitter.com/JoiMPCtHDk — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 1, 2023

And then Jake Browning found Ja’Marr Chase across the middle in the red zone.

Jake Browning over the middle in low red zone to Ja'Marr Chase for TD. pic.twitter.com/gWha2LP2yT — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 1, 2023

It was pretty awesome to see some of the new Bengals players, including Orlando Brown Jr., wearing pads under their Bengals jerseys for the first time.

Tee Higgins almost had an incredible one-handed catch while working against rookie cornerback DJ Ivey.

He’s going to catch this in a game pic.twitter.com/XjiNzhOJRd — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) August 1, 2023

Second-year cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made a nice play on the ball on a short pass to Higgins. He had a great day, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Cam Taylor-Britt makes the play on Tee Higgins pic.twitter.com/cMnYMYUqy5 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 1, 2023

Yet another great day for Cam Taylor-Britt, who has knocked down two passes intended for Chase. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 1, 2023

Some other camp highlights on Day 6 include:

Brown and Hendrickson seem to have buried the hatchet.

Former combatants Trey Hendrickson and Orlando Brown Jr talking through their technique after an O-line v D-line rep pic.twitter.com/snc1uaSfwW — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 1, 2023

Charlie Jones runs a nice route and gets his toes down on a sideline catch.

This awesome jersey sported by this young fan:

Chase working on a dance to replace the Griddy?

pic.twitter.com/eKbqbkZtVN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 1, 2023

This great one-handed catch from Tyler Boyd against Mike Hilton.

First-round pick Myles Murphy puts on the pads for the first time.

1st round Draft Pick Myles Murphy practicing in pads for the first time in his #NFL career. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/mYtorI4Npk — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) August 1, 2023

Murphy, a man of the people.

Myles Murphy comimg off his 1st professional day in pads, still has plenty of energy to interact with and please hisnew #NFL fan base. #NFLTrainingCamp #BengalsCamp #Bengals #WhoDey @BigMurphy_25 pic.twitter.com/3GlN7k3iba — Gary Miller (@Local12Gary) August 1, 2023

And Paycor Stadium’s official Twitter account, or X account, or whatever, Tweeted (x’d) this:

Best fans in all the world pic.twitter.com/oJ23BIAeyu — Official Paycor Stadium (@Paycor_Stadium) August 1, 2023

This is the right way to haze rookies:

Biggest locker room takeaway today: Myles Murphy’s rookie due was to personally deliver a root beer shake to Trey Hendrickson. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2023

Stay tuned for more updates during training camp.

