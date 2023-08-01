 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trayveon Williams and Devonnsha Maxwell carted off the field during Bengals’ Tuesday practice

Williams is competing to be RB2 for the Bengals.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

UPDATE

Looks like a minor ankle injury for Trayveon Williams that shouldn’t sideline him for too long.

Good news, all things considered.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams suffered an injury during Tuesday’s practice that led to him being carted off the field.

According to reporters on the scene, Williams was injured during individual drills. It appeared to be an injury on his lower right leg.

Williams is competing with fifth-round rookie Chase Brown and third-year man Chris Evans to be the No. 2 running back this season behind Joe Mixon. If Williams is out for an extended amount of time, undrafted free agents Calvin Tyler Jr. and Jacob Saylors will have to step up as they get more reps.

Unfortunately, there was another potentially significant injury Tuesday, as rookie defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell was carted off the field with his own leg injury.

A 2023 undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Maxwell is competing to be one of the final defensive tackles to make the 53-man roster, though a spot on the practice squad is much more realistic.

We will update this post if more details on these injuries are made available.

