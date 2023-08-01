Trayveon Williams and Devonnsha Maxwell carted off the field during Bengals’ Tuesday practice

UPDATE

Looks like a minor ankle injury for Trayveon Williams that shouldn’t sideline him for too long.

#Bengals RB Trayveon Williams, who was carted off at practice after suffering an injury during ball security drills, is believed to have suffered a mild ankle sprain, source said. He’ll likely miss a couple of weeks, assuming tests confirm the initial diagnosis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2023

Good news, all things considered.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams suffered an injury during Tuesday’s practice that led to him being carted off the field.

According to reporters on the scene, Williams was injured during individual drills. It appeared to be an injury on his lower right leg.

Williams is competing with fifth-round rookie Chase Brown and third-year man Chris Evans to be the No. 2 running back this season behind Joe Mixon. If Williams is out for an extended amount of time, undrafted free agents Calvin Tyler Jr. and Jacob Saylors will have to step up as they get more reps.

Unfortunately, there was another potentially significant injury Tuesday, as rookie defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell was carted off the field with his own leg injury.

A 2023 undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Maxwell is competing to be one of the final defensive tackles to make the 53-man roster, though a spot on the practice squad is much more realistic.

We will update this post if more details on these injuries are made available.

Trayveon Williams down with right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/CwWjBqZFPq — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 1, 2023

RB Trayveon Williams carted off the field. One leg remains extended. Shakes hands with Tee Higgins and gives WRs a thumbs up on his way off the field. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/pVywKQ63Qm — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) August 1, 2023

Trayveon Williams rode off on the cart but is getting his right ankle taped and is not going inside. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 1, 2023

Devonnsha Maxwell went down in o-line vs d-line work today and is being carted off. Trainers were looking at his leg #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2023

