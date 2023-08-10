 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cam Taylor-Britt is poised to continue his rise into NFL stardom

The second-year player out of Nebraska has had to deal with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in camp, but he’s not backing down.

By Dadio Makdook
Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have put together a young, athletic, and eclectic group of corners. And Cam Taylor-Britt has established himself as the thumper. He is the guy wide receivers won’t want to go over the middle against. But he’s also getting better at sticking with receivers and turning his head at the right time.

Covering Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in training camp has not been easy for Taylor-Britt, but really, it’s not easy for anyone. Numerous videos have emerged of him just barely coming up short. But it’s clear that he’s learning and getting closer to being able to stop the best of the best. Let’s take a look at his profile and the upcoming season.

Cam Taylor-Britt

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 202 lbs.

Age: 23

College: Nebraska

Hometown: Montgomery, AL

Experience: two years

Cap Status

Taylor-Britt is in the second year of a four-year, $6 million rookie contract. This year he is set to make $975,579 in base salary.

Background

Taylor-Britt was a second-round pick of the Bengals in the 2022 Draft, going 60th overall. He played in ten regular season games and started nine of them. But he also started all three of the Bengals’ postseason games last year.

Upon arriving in the league, Taylor-Britt demonstrated his physicality. One of his more notable plays was forcing Derrick Henry to fumble just before scoring (the ball would be recovered and scored by the Tennessee Titans) in Week 12.

He made other physical plays, like this tackle against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card game:

As the season progressed, Taylor-Britt also developed as a pass defender, breaking up nine passes in the Bengals’ final eight games. He locked up Stefon Diggs and even intercepted Josh Allen in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

And he had a solid AFC Championship Game performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Outlook for 2023 season

With Chidobe Awuzie still recovering from a torn ACL, Taylor-Britt is the CB1 for now. And while he’s lost a number of battles against Cincinnati’s stellar receivers (usually Ja’Marr Chase), he’s still looked like a true cover corner on a lot of plays.

The Bengals did add DJ Turner in the Draft, and he’s looked pretty good as well.

But Taylor-Britt has done more than enough to secure his spot as the CB2 for now.

Roster odds: 100%. He’s an up-and-coming corner and likely a starter on a rookie contract. He’s not going anywhere.

Loading comments...