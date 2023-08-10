The Cincinnati Bengals welcome the Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers to Paycor Stadium for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Game time is set for 7 pm ET Friday night.

For Cincinnati, we know there will be no Joe Burrow on the field after suffering a calf strain during training camp. Other than that, there’s no real knowledge of if other stars will be playing, but Zac Taylor did mention that most of the Bengals’ starters will sit out this week.

The Bengals are once again the favorites in the loaded AFC North this season. A division with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns should make for one of the toughest in the NFL, which was the case last year, and it helped prepare the Bengals for another deep playoff run that saw them make a second straight AFC Championship.

Green Bay had a chaotic offseason, trading superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Fans may get a glimpse of Love for a series or two as he is set to take over. The Packers are predicted to be among the worst teams in the NFL, with a win total set at just 7.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Now, here’s what you need to watch and follow Friday’s preseason action!

Date/Time: Aug. 11th, 2023 at 7 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

TV Channel: The game will air nationally on NFL Network unless you’re in the Bengals’ market. In that case, it’s on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.

Online Stream: NFL+, or you can use a free trial of fuboTV.

Weather: Cloudy in the high 80s with a chance below 10% of precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 4.5-point underdogs via DraftKings Sportsbook.