Injury update on Alex Cappa

The first preseason game for the Cincinnati Bengals has finally arrived, as they face off with the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium on Friday.

It appears, however, that they will likely go into that game without starting offensive lineman Alex Cappa.

After suffering a lower-body injury (potentially a strain) this past Sunday at practice, Cappa appears to slowly be working his way back.

Zac Taylor spoke about Cappa briefly in Wednesday’s press conference and had this to say in response to how the veteran is doing several days removed from the injury.

Zac says Cappa is good. They're just being cautious. Lower body tweak. Looking for him to be back to practice Sunday. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 9, 2023

After signing with the Bengals last offseason, Cappa is now a staple in the new-look o-line that has been built to protect Joe Burrow. If he has to miss the entire preseason to make sure he is at 100% heading into Week 1, I don’t think many fans would complain too much.

With the Packers in town Friday night, it appears that Trey Hill has been getting most of the first-team work in practice. Hill, who was a sixth-round pick in 2021, is shaping up to be the backup at right guard heading into the start of the season.