Bengals News (8/10): Mike Hilton calls for more respect for Joe Burrow

A couple of dust-ups, a Joe Burrow sighting with his dad's old team in town and another professional effort by a Bengals defense that head coach Zac Taylor says has been "veteran-y," this training camp.

Here are five observations after Wednesday's training camp practice.

Mike Hilton: Burrow deserves 'more respect' in Top 100 ranking

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton: Quarterback Joe Burrow deserves 'more respect' in Top 100 ranking.

How To Watch Packers at Bengals

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The radio stream will also be available on the Packers-Bengals game center to in-market fans. Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Highlights from Green Bay Packers-Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice

The Green Bay Packers battled the Cincinnati Bengals at a joint practice on Wednesday. Here’s Jordan Love’s day, the Player of the Day, Play of the Day and much more.

Packers/Bengals Joint Practice Day No. 1: Winners & Losers

The Green Bay Packers completed their first day of joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals. They have one more practice with the Bengals before their first preseason game against them on Friday.

Joe Burrow Update: Zac Taylor Shares Rough Timeline for Bengals Quarterback

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out beyond the next “several weeks” after suffering a right calf strain on July 28, coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday.

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins escorted off after brawls with Bengals

The Packers pulled Jenkins from the rest of that drill but in the next competitive period, he returned and went after Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader and appeared to take a swing at him away from the play. That was the end of the day for Jenkins, who was escorted off the practice field by a Packers staff member.

Cincinnati Bengals defense strong in practice vs. Green Bay Packers

One big skirmish broke out during the Cincinnati Bengals’ joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, but the coaches and players were able to break things up and restore enough order to continue.

'I don't even know that guy': Bengals' Reader on Packers lineman after fights

Tom Silverstein, a reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, first reported that Elgton Jenkins had an altercation with who is believed to be Bengals LB Germaine Pratt during practice. Jenkins was shoved to the ground during a run, kickstarting a scuffle between the two sides.

Burrow sighting, scuffles and more: Key moments from Bengals joint practice with Packers

Burrow has not practiced since the last week of July after he sustained a calf strain early in training camp. According to head coach Zac Taylor, Burrow is set to miss several weeks with the injury.

Around the league

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams

Last week's Hall of Fame Game was merely the appetizer, but the real meal starts on Thursday night, kicking off 16 games of action over four days. Ten of those contests will be broadcast live on NFL Network, starting with Thursday's Texans-Patriots tilt at Gillette Stadium (7 p.m. ET) and running through Sunday's 49ers-Raiders bout in Vegas (4 p.m. ET).

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield to start first preseason game; Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill eyes 2,000-yard mark

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Baker Mayfield will get the start in this Friday's preseason opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kyle Trask will start next week against the New York Jets.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 9

RB Marlon Mack tore his Achilles in practice on Tuesday and is out for the season, per head coach Jonathan Gannon. Mack had signed with the team on Friday. Mack was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt leaves Indianapolis without deal

Hunt's visit to Indy was also necessary for a Colts RB room dealing with issues. Jonathan Taylor is nursing an ankle injury amid his contract dispute with the club, and Zack Moss suffered a broken arm that will keep him out through the preseason. The Colts signed veteran Kenyan Drake before hosting Hunt this week, and announced later Wednesday afternoon the signing of free agent Jason Huntley.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' advice to Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'Be gentle with yourself. It's a long journey'

"Be gentle with yourself. It's a long journey," Rodgers revealed he told Young during practice. "It feels like every little snap and practice is the end of the world if it doesn't go right. It's just not true. It's a long, long journey. It's about holding onto your confidence and enjoying the ride. Enjoying the little things every day. But I think he's got a great head on his shoulders, and he'll be just fine."