Chase Brown getting every opportunity to be Joe Mixon’s backup

After a bit of confusion concerning the status of Joe Mixon, the veteran running back and the front office worked things out and ended up restructuring his deal to essentially guarantee he’ll be here for at least two more years.

Still, Mixon does have a lot of miles on his body, so he could use some help. And with that in mind, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted a smart, explosive third-down back in Chase Brown.

Chase Brown

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 215 lbs.

Age: 23

College: Illinois

Hometown: London, Ontario, Canada

Experience: Rookie

Cap Status

Brown’s rookie contract is a little over $4 million for four years. His base salary this year is $750,000.

Background

Brown lasted until the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft despite piling up over 3,500 yards in his college career. He transferred to Illinois from Western Michigan in 2019 and redshirted that year. He didn’t hit 1,000 yards rushing until 2021, when he had a career-high 170 carries. The next year, he would get 328 carries and turn those into 1,643 yards (5.0 yards per attempt). He added another 240 yards on 27 catches.

While he’s not a pile pusher, Brown does have the size to hold up in the NFL. He makes nice cuts, has nimble feet, and has just enough speed to break off long runs every now and then.

CHASE BROWN: GONE



Illinois leads Wisconsin 31-10



pic.twitter.com/F7XCqforY7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 1, 2022

Outlook for 2023 season

Due to an injury to running back Trayveon Williams, Brown will get every opportunity to be the primary backup to Mixon (for now). The good news is, he’s very NFL-ready.

In addition to providing relief for Mixon, Brown will play a big role in the passing game. He’s looked good running after the catch, and we know he can block.

Chase Brown shows off wheels underneath for TD from Jake Browning Bengals Thursday pic.twitter.com/Q0OiCLwXlN — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 15, 2023

Rookie running back Chase Brown getting some catches out of the backfield reps with Joe Burrow. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/3xQrgexyTO — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 23, 2023

Roster odds: 90%. Brown adds much-needed depth and youth to the running back position. Still, he was selected in the fifth round, so nothing is guaranteed.

