What Logan Wilson’s new contract means for Bengals

This past week, the Cincinnati Bengals signed linebacker Logan Wilson to a new contract extension. They inked him to a four-year, $37.25 million deal.

This is the second major defensive contract extension for the Bengals in the last couple of weeks, as well as the third one this offseason. They signed linebacker Germaine Pratt back in March to a three-year deal and defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a one-year deal through the 2025 season last week.

What exactly does this mean?

It means fans need to trust this Bengals front office. At this point, they are doing everything in their power to please their players, especially QB1.

"The Bengals have never had a problem paying a QB & a Receiver".



One thing about TJ is he's always gonna keep it 10000000

Joe Burrow has been saying for months now he has complete confidence the front office will be able to get deals done for everybody.

.@JoeyB spoke about the Bengals' future on NFL Live



"I'm confident that we'll be able to keep everybody."

Some fans will disagree with you every time and say, ‘No way they can keep everybody. They can’t afford him.’

Sports is a business, no doubt about it. That only goes so far, though. Chemistry is priceless, teammates and friends are priceless, and championships are priceless. We have said from Day 1 this team is special. These players are willing to sacrifice a hit on their financial worth in order to capitalize on their talent. These players know it takes a certain team to win championships, and they know they have what it takes.

As most people know, running back Joe Mixon restructured his contract and took a pay cut. Whether fans think he had a choice or not, the manta can be said that you always have a choice.

“I see the bigger picture. I see the task at hand and what we’re trying to build, and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice. I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be,” Mixon explained to Bengals reporter Geoff Hobson.

Championships take a team effort, talent, and financial savvy. This Cincinnati Bengals team is well aware of that, and it’s very noticeable.

There’s a very good chance this won’t be the last contract you see this offseason. Wilson’s deal is well deserved and won’t break the bank, a few huge wins for Cincinnati.