ESPN tabs Cam Taylor-Britt as breakout player for 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals have worked to improve numerous position groups over the last few seasons, including the cornerback room.

The Bengals have brought in guys like Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton, then drafted guys like Cam Taylor-Britt.

Taylor-Britt is entering Year 2 in Cincinnati and has high expectations going into 2023.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed Britt as a strong breakout candidate among a list of 22 other players.

“The key player is Taylor-Britt, who filled in for (Eli) Apple and then Awuzie after missing the first six games of 2022. The second-rounder was an every-down player from Week 8 onward, allowing a 102.9 passer rating in coverage, per Pro Football Reference. He got better as the season went along. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he allowed a completion percentage of 16.8 points under expectation over the final month of the season, a stretch which included playoff games against the Bills and Chiefs.”

Barnwell also went on to say, “Now, Taylor-Britt enters the season as an essential starter. The Bengals don’t get their titanic battle with the Chiefs until New Year’s Eve, but they’ll get the Browns, Ravens, Rams and Seahawks before their Week 7 bye. Last season, coach Zac Taylor’s team couldn’t carry over their white-hot end to 2021 into a hot start in 2022. If Cincinnati wants to pull that off this season, it will need Taylor-Britt and his fellow young teammates in the secondary to hit the ground running.”

The secondary has numerous new faces as well, including a new safety duo featuring Dax Hill and Nick Scott.

As Barnwell said, if the Bengals hope to come out of the gate with wins, the secondary will be a crucial piece to the team's early success.