Bengals News (8/11): Bengals’ franchise value drastically increases

Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Packers

Cincinnati's active roster features 20 rookies who all figure to see extended action on Friday. Notably, fans will have a chance to watch the Bengals' eight-player draft class under the Paycor lights for the first time. While the versatile class — which consists of four defensive players, three offensive players and one special teamer — continues to battle for roster spots, Bengals coaches have praised the efforts shown by the entire group, including the 12 who joined as college free agents.

Joe Burrow observes Bengals practice for first time since injury

Before this new development, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had reiterated his “several weeks” timeline for Burrow. That would imply that Burrow’s return on Wednesday wasn’t a sign he was any closer to being cleared.

NFL Training Camp Roundup: Bengals' Burrow still several weeks away from returning

While winning and losing does not particularly matter in the pre-season – it’s more about player evaluation, playbook execution and team chemistry – that particular Baltimore-Philadelphia contest is in the spotlight because the Ravens will be looking to extend the franchise’s incredible pre-season winning streak to 24 games. The Ravens have won 23 exhibition matchups in a row dating back to 2016.

Cincinnati Bengals Star DJ Reader Shares Hilarious Story About Joe Burrow From Super Bowl LVI

"The craziest thing is probably what he said to me during the Super Bowl, like a wild, little random conversation," Reader said on the Up and Adams Show. "I was all hype, I look at him like 'man, it's the Super Bowl.' He goes, 'nah, it's just another game, DJ.'"

Burrow watches Bengals-Packers practice, but his absence as a player was noticeable

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was on the field for Wednesday's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and a black bucket hat, and while he was an interested observer the team sure could have used him in a playing capacity.

Joe Burrow injury update: Zac Taylor says Bengals QB's timeline 'several weeks from when I said several weeks'

Joe Burrow went down with a calf strain very early at training camp in what was a scary moment for the Cincinnati Bengals. Their star quarterback, who got carted off after suffering a non-contact injury, grabbed at his lower leg before being removed from the session. The following day, head coach Zac Taylor revealed Burrow would be sidelined several weeks dealing with the calf injury.

Cincinnati Bengals LB Rips Aaron Rodgers For Treatment Of Green Bay Packers Teammates

Pratt’s words towards the Packers after the practice were much softer than one would expect after he was involved in a brawl with Jenkins. Pratt praised Jordan Love. The linebacker also seems to sympathize with other skilled players on the Packers’ offense.

Breaking down PFF's bold predictions for the Bengals in 2023

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus came up with three bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals (and the entire AFC North) in 2023. Let's take a look at what he came up with and if we're buying or selling his predictions.

Cincinnati Bengals franchise valuation soars; here’s how much

The Bengals franchise value has soared to $4 billion, based on sports business website Sportico’s estimates. Kurt Badenhausen, a sports business reporter at Sportico and industry veteran who has calculated sports franchise valuations for nearly 30 years, put together the estimates.

Cincinnati Bengals valuation soars 41% to $4 billion - Cincinnati Business Courier

The value of the Cincinnati Bengals franchise skyrocketed 41% over the past year, thanks largely to leaguewide trends, according to newly released NFL franchise valuation estimate.

Official chili, official cookies: Cincinnati Bengals partnerships add revenue streams for team

NFL teams have incredible social media efforts as well as athletes and staff who participate in local events and stay in the spotlight year-round. Those who want to target the NFL audiences are eager to partner up and become the “official” insert-item-here of the team, which comes with a huge boost of recognition.

Bengals games return: Here are the Downtown road closings

The Cincinnati Bengals’ first preseason game this year kicks off against the Green Bay Packers at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Paycor Stadium. This will be the only home preseason game before the regular season starts with the Bengals facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Around the league

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

Texans WR Tank Dell should push for more playing time. The rookie receiver spun Patriots defensive backs into a tizzy time after time. The 5-foot-8 Houston product was a blur, using quick moves to gain separation and hitting another gear after the catch. In 17 routes run, Dell caught 5 of 8 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. Even when he wasn't targeted, the rookie was open often. Dell was a menace on short routes, getting open off the line, giving the QB an easy target. On three of his five receptions, the wideout generated 3-plus yards of separation, per Next Gen Stats. Dell capped off his night with an acrobatic touchdown grab.

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud besieged by Patriots pass rush in preseason debut

"Kind of a crazy opportunity to be able to go out, my first NFL stadium, my first NFL game, and just a lot of things that I've been through to just get to that moment," Stroud said after the game. "It was just special. Of course just wish I didn't make one mistake on one certain play, but other than that, I thought I played solid.

Top 50 NFL free agents in 2024: Tee Higgins headlines deep receiver crop; pass rushers aplenty!

Now, obviously this list will look completely different by next March. New long-term contracts will be signed, franchise tags will be applied and, of course, the 2023 campaign will impact player value.

2023 NFL season: Ten one-year contracts that will pay off

Sure, some quarterbacks, pass rushers, wideouts, cornerbacks and premier blockers receive large deals, but most of the contracts handed out during the offseason are short-term pacts, often one-year deals that will see the player hit free agency again the following year.

Fantasy football 2023: Kyle Pitts, Evan Engram among top 10 TE values

Travis Kelce's current average draft position is sixth overall, and even that is a slight discount, based on his ranking of fifth overall in my prioritized model, which weights positional value highly. If you can get Kelce any time after the sixth pick, you are beating the market.