Joe Burrow running and throwing prior to Bengals vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set to kick off their preseason against the Green Bay Packers, but they’ll do so without their franchise signal-caller.

After suffering a calf injury on the second day of training camp, Joe Burrow has been sidelined for two weeks now, and it appears he won’t play at all in the preseason.

Thankfully, Burrow is clearly making progress in his rehab. He made his first public appearance Wednesday for the Bengals’ joint practice with the Packers.

The news got even better Friday prior to the Bengals vs. Packers matchup, as Burrow was seen throwing and running during pregame warmups.

Joe Burrow was throwing 50 yard deep balls down the field. Now, he’s running sprints sideline to sideline.



Joe Burrow is on the field running and was throwing a bit earlier. Starters are not expected to play tonight but positive news seeing this before the rest of the team comes out to warm up. pic.twitter.com/p9vN1ipVI8 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 11, 2023

It’s still unclear when Burrow could return to practice. Head coach Zac Taylor has continued to repeat his ‘several weeks’ line in regard to Burrow being out for several weeks from when he suffered the initial injury.

But by the look of things, Burrow isn’t in serious danger of missing the Week 1 opener vs. the Cleveland Browns, so long as there aren’t any setbacks.