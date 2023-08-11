Charlie Jones playing through a labrum tear, per report

Charlie Jones made his NFL debut Friday night during the Cincinnati Bengals’ 36-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jones would finish the night with just two grabs for 11 yards on six targets, but the real news came out before the fourth-round rookie even took a snap.

According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jones’ recent injury sustained in practice is actually a torn shoulder labrum.

For now, Jones is planning to play through the injury this season.

A note on Charlie Jones who is expected to get a lot of action tonight.



Jones suffered a tear in his labrum when he injured it in practice last week, he told me. He is choosing to play through it this season. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 11, 2023

It’s not unheard of for NFL players to play through labrum tears — Tee Higgins played through one in the 2021 season — but it’s an unfortunate development nonetheless since we won’t see Jones at 100% this year.

The former Purdue star still got plenty of run in tonight’s preseason game, so Jones and the Bengals' medical staff clearly don’t think he’ll have much of an issue playing through it.