Tycen Anderson makes a statement in battle for 53-man roster spot

The Cincinnati Bengals were back in Paycor Stadium tonight against the Green Bay Packers for preseason game number one of the 2023 season.

The preseason is always a chance for guys to earn a roster spot heading into the new year, and 2022 fifth-round pick Tycen Anderson did his best to earn his spot in his first career NFL game.

Anderson missed his entire rookie season with a hamstring injury but didn’t miss a step showing out in his return for Cincinnati.

In the first half tonight, Anderson racked up two interceptions on Packers rookie backup QB Sean Clifford.

The former Toledo Rocket tallied his first interception in dramatic fashion, taking it to the house for a 43-yard pick-six.

But Anderson didn’t stop there...

The second of the night came with just over a minute remaining in the first half, as Anderson secured the interception ripping the ball away with ease.

Anderson had a huge night for the Bengals, helping plead his case to be listed on the final roster ahead of the regular season.

Not a bad bounce-back night, if you ask me.

Looking ahead, Anderson is battling veteran Michael J. Thomas for the final safety spot on the 53-man roster if the Bengals keep just four safeties. The 33-year-old Thomas has a lot of regular-season experience on special teams for the Bengals, but the 24-year-old Anderson offers more long-term upside.