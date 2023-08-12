Bengals News (8/12): Tycen Anderson seizes opportunity against Packers

Quick Hits: Bengals Buoyed By Burrow Session; Numbers In Safeties; 'When The Ball Is In The Air, It's Mine'

Before the Packers' 36-19 win over the Bengals in Friday night's preseason opener at Paycor Stadium, Burrow worked out publicly in a 30-minute workout for the first time since he strained his calf late in a July 27 practice.

Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After the Packers-Bengals Preseason Game

"I think the turnovers were big. It should have created a lot of momentum for us. A pick-six and then another one, really, to put us in scoring range right before the half that should have been — at minimum — a 10-point swing for us. Walk away with a field goal because of the pick, or a touchdown ... Instead, we have the turnover and give it back to them. They score a touchdown, they're up 21-16 at the half. So — again — just didn't really complement each other in the different phases. Offense had a chance to go build a lead, go into halftime with some great momentum, get the ball to start the second half because the defense had gotten us some turnovers there."

Packers Prevail Over Bengals In Preseason Opener Despite Tycen Anderson's Two Picks

Anderson, last year's fifth-rounder from Toledo who missed his entire rookie year, responded to his massive battle for a roster spot with two interceptions in the first half, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Packers' 36-19 victory in Friday night's preseason opener at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals Right Tackle Battle is Over: Jonah Williams Not Playing Against Green Bay Packers - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Jackson Carman got the start on Friday night against Green Bay. Meanwhile, Williams was one of the many starters that didn't suit up. That includes the other four starting offensive linemen: Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa.

NFL Network's Jason McCourty breaks down Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy ahead of first preseason game

Love, Clifford help Packers roll past Bengals in preseason opener. Burrow watches from sideline

Love, the replacement for Aaron Rodgers, played only part of the first quarter but was in command as the Packers went on to beat the Bengals 36-19 in the teams’ preseason opener Friday night. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a lofted a perfect throw to Romeo Doubs for a 9-yard touchdown.

Can't-Miss Play: Cincinnati Bengals DB Tycen Anderson delivers 43-yard pick-six TD off Green Bay Packers QB Sean Clifford

NFL Preseason Week 1 Game Recap: Green Bay Packers 36, Cincinnati Bengals 19

Offensive spotlight: Jordan Love had looked cautious during joint practice with the Bengals during the week, but he wasted no time in taking a deep shot in this preseason game, coming very close to hitting Christian Watson down the left sideline. It was one of just three incompletions for Love, who completed seven of 10 attempts for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Tycen Anderson states his case in Cincinnati Bengals' preseason opener

Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson spent every regular season practice during his rookie season on the sideline. Out with a lingering hamstring injury in what became a redshirt season, all he could do was run sprints, work on the exercise bike and shadow his teammates who actually got to see the field.

Around the league

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday’s games

Jordan Love﻿ shows promise, chemistry with rookies. Love and the Packers starters (minus ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ and a few others) played for two series, and the results continued a theme we've heard from training camp: mostly very good. Love completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, hitting ﻿Romeo Doubs﻿ for a pretty 9-yard score on their final snaps of the night. Most of Love's passes were quick, but Matt LaFleur let his new QB1 air out a few longer passes and roll out of the pocket some. Two early targets who caught our eye were rookies, tight end ﻿Luke Musgrave﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Jayden Reed﻿.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield provides solid performance against Steelers as Kyle Trask feels pressure

The more experienced signal-caller put together a solid stat line in four drives of work, connecting on 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards, a touchdown and a 132.9 passer rating. Trask enjoyed the same exact offensive line alignment but saw far more pressure, taking three sacks on the way to finishing 6-of-10 passing for 99 yards, one interception and a 53.8 passer rating.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'scheduled to play' in Saturday's preseason game against Colts

After initially saying Thursday that he's taking the decision of when to play Hamlin a "day at a time," head coach Sean McDermott later confirmed the third-year defender's status to The Associated Press, telling the publication Hamlin is "scheduled to play" Saturday versus the Colts.

Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to Super Bowl? Plus, thoughts on Eric Bieniemy and Seattle's secondary

The NFL is a year-to-year league in which even the best players must continue proving their worth on an annual basis. In other words, everyone's in the limelight. But with less than a month before the 2023 regular season kicks off, no player is under more pressure to perform than Dak Prescott.