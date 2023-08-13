Michael Thomas praises Dax Hill and Tycen Anderson after first preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals lost two key pieces in the secondary this offseason with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

The Bengals have reloaded at the position with a few veterans, as well as drafting some young guys over the last few seasons.

Friday night Dax Hill and Tycen Anderson showed their versatility against the Green Bay Packers.

Veteran Michael Thomas, also known as “Uncle Mike, shared his praise for the two young guns in the secondary.

“That’s what Dax can do, he can make that play. I’m proud of these guys. Really proud of Tycen. I’ve had that happen to me, have the game taken away by injury or whatever else. It was so good to see him finish and not just be close,” said Thomas, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Thomas is currently fighting for a safety position on the roster as well, and the younger guys are applying pressure.

But Uncle Mike does not see it that way.

“If he can make plays and also play special teams, by God then. If he can use something that I’ve taught him, then I’ve served.”

Tycen Anderson, the Bengals’ 2022 fifth-round pick, shared his respect for the two former guys in charge of the safety room.

“Dax and I learned a lot from Jessie and Vonn,” Anderson said. “And we just want to carry the torch and keep the great safety play here.”

Anderson and Hill did just that in the first preseason game of the year, and the young group will continue looking to grow as the season approaches.

