Bengals News (8/13): 20-0?

Cincinnati Bengals Safety Jordan Battle Reveals Bengals 20-0 Discussions

“The first game is coming up. By the first game, we want to be perfect. That’s the goal to be perfect so we can have a perfect season. We talked about it as a team being 20-0.”

Bengals: Stock up, stock down on key players after loss to Packers

Stock watch for the Bengals coming out of the preseason game.

Bengals rookie Andrei Iosivas made final roster bid in preseason debut

Andrei Iosivas showed he belonged on the 53 for the Bengals.

7 winners and 4 losers from Bengals’ preseason loss vs. Packers

A few first-year players looked the part in their Bengals debuts.

NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler: ‘Signs Pointing’ Toward Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Playing Week 1

Burrow injured the calf on July 27 and has been working his way back ever since as Week 1 sits less than a month away.

Bengals Roster Look: Draft Class As Advertised In NFL Debut

A look at the Bengals roster after Friday night’s preseason opener.

NCAA Issues Statement On Harbaugh Situation, Alleged Infractions

In a wild turn of events, it appears that Jim Harbaugh's reported four-game suspension is off the table - and Michigan's head coach will be on the sidelines for all games in 2023. Will he be in the NFL come 2024?

Sean McDermott lauds Damar Hamlin's "remarkable" return

Bills safety Damar Hamlin played 24 snaps and made three tackles in Saturday's preseason win over the Colts.

Ravens win NFL record 24th consecutive preseason game

Baltimore beats Philadelphia to extend the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history. Respect.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday’s games

The NFL offered up a six-game preseason slate, which kicked off with Justin Fields histrionics, Anthony Richardson's debut and Damar Hamlin's return.

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills calls kickoff rule 'stopgap' measure, talks future of playing surfaces, Guardian Caps

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills made an appearance Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss a number of topics ahead of the 2023 season, from the adoption of a new kickoff rule to the use of Guardian caps during training camp practices.

Packers TE Tyler Davis tears ACL in preseason opener

Packers tight end Tyler Davis suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Green Bay's preseason opener Friday night against the Bengals.