Myles Murphy’s preseason debut goes as expected

The rookie pass rusher demonstrated athletic ability and some growing pains against the Packers.

By Dadio Makdook
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Bengals selected Myles Murphy in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, they knew he was a long-term investment. So it should surprise no one that the 21-year-old didn’t look like a seasoned veteran in his preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers last Friday.

In 34 snaps, Murphy managed to get two QB pressures and a QB hit.

And he did so essentially on pure ability, leaving a lot to be expected from him in the near future.

Playing alongside Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, and Joseph Ossai will allow Murphy to develop his skills gradually and not feel pressure to perform immediately.

Fans will get another look at Murphy on Friday, when the Bengals head to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

