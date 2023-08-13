Myles Murphy’s preseason debut goes as expected

When the Bengals selected Myles Murphy in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, they knew he was a long-term investment. So it should surprise no one that the 21-year-old didn’t look like a seasoned veteran in his preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers last Friday.

In 34 snaps, Murphy managed to get two QB pressures and a QB hit.

Myles Murphy's best rush of the night.



Flirting with a late hit here, but I like the way he exploded off the line and when his left hand lands, you can see it shift the balance of the LT. pic.twitter.com/d7AF3X4eJg — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 12, 2023

And he did so essentially on pure ability, leaving a lot to be expected from him in the near future.

Let's talk about it.



He did exactly what we should've expected.



Played both RE and LE with his hand down and standing up. He had two QB pressures. Once around the arc and one on a stunt.

The long-arm is still his go-to and he doesn't have a pass rush plan.



Nothing has changed. https://t.co/DK1N07DNuR — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 12, 2023

Playing alongside Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, and Joseph Ossai will allow Murphy to develop his skills gradually and not feel pressure to perform immediately.

Fans will get another look at Murphy on Friday, when the Bengals head to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

In case you missed it, check out our AFC season preview with former Bengals cornerback Pacman Jones ahead of the start of the regular season.

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: