Andrei Iosivas praises Joe Burrow’s work ethic

Joe Burrow may be out, but that hasn’t stopped Andrei Iosivas from being one of the biggest surprises of the Cincinnati Bengals’ training camp and preseason thus far.

The sixth-round rookie out of Princeton has been a consistent standout in practice, then shined in his first NFL game Friday vs. the Packers, catching four passes for 50 yards and nearly making a spectacular TD grab.

3rd and 17 -- throw it up to Iosivas pic.twitter.com/D7nEz7lbGW — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 12, 2023

While he hasn’t got to catch many passes from QB1, Iosivas has still been impressed by the way Burrow carries himself, most notably being one of the first guys in the building every morning while rehabbing his calf strain.

“We all know he’s taking his recovery super seriously,” Iosivas told Elise Jesse. “You come in in the morning, his car’s already here. He’s not coming to practice because he’s doing the rehab constantly. You know what kind of competitor he is and what he wants to achieve this year.

“You know he’s doing everything in his power to get back. We all want him to just take it slowly and heal fully, so it’s nice seeing him recovering at a good pace.”

Despite possessing obvious NFL talent, Iosivas wasn’t someone expected to play much this season in a deep wide receiver room that already features Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Ja’Marr Chase, while Charlie Jones, Stanley Morgan Jr., and Trenton Irwin could all be active on gamedays since they contribute on special teams.

But if Iosivas keeps this up, the Bengals will have to find a way to get him active for at least a few regular-season games and groom him for potentially a big role in 2024 when Boyd, Higgins, Morgan, and Irwin (RFA) are currently slated to become free agents.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see Burrow throwing passes to Iosivas on the practice field and in game action soon enough so the rookie can really show what he’s made of in the Bengals’ offense.

