Another sign that the RT battle is clearly over

With the Cincinnati Bengals entering Week 2 of preseason play, one of the few starting position battles is now over.

It was pretty much a given that Jackson Carman wasn’t winning any starting job following his dismal performance in Friday’s preseason loss to the Packers. Carman was competing with Jonah Williams for the right tackle spot.

However, Williams was a healthy scratch vs. the Packers, while Carman ended up playing most of the game, even when the third and fourth-stringers were in during the fourth quarter. That alone was a sign this battle was over, and we got another indicator of this during Sunday’s practice.

During the session, Carman was taking reps as the second-team left tackle.

Jackson Carman taking reps at backup left tackle today #Bengals pic.twitter.com/vqBJ3b2W7l — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 13, 2023

While that appears to be his best fit in the NFL, Carman was hoping he could win a starting job at right tackle, but Williams has locked that up.

And if the Bengals keep La’el Collins, he figures to be the backup right tackle, so it makes more sense for Carman to compete as the backup left tackle for the time being.

Of course, the Bengals will ‘hope’ Carman can be a serviceable backup at both tackle spots, but thus far, his only somewhat decent play has been on the left side, which is where he played collegiately at Clemson.

We can only hope.

"Whatever they have me do, I'm there to do it." Jackson Carman, who played left tackle Sunday in Bengals practice. Carman added he wasn't surprised being reinserted in Friday's game pic.twitter.com/jm4op7V5fN — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 13, 2023

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and other fun stuff. And Who Dey!