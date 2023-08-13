 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Another sign that the RT battle is clearly over

Jonah Williams is RT1, so where will Jackson Carman play?

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With the Cincinnati Bengals entering Week 2 of preseason play, one of the few starting position battles is now over.

It was pretty much a given that Jackson Carman wasn’t winning any starting job following his dismal performance in Friday’s preseason loss to the Packers. Carman was competing with Jonah Williams for the right tackle spot.

However, Williams was a healthy scratch vs. the Packers, while Carman ended up playing most of the game, even when the third and fourth-stringers were in during the fourth quarter. That alone was a sign this battle was over, and we got another indicator of this during Sunday’s practice.

During the session, Carman was taking reps as the second-team left tackle.

While that appears to be his best fit in the NFL, Carman was hoping he could win a starting job at right tackle, but Williams has locked that up.

And if the Bengals keep La’el Collins, he figures to be the backup right tackle, so it makes more sense for Carman to compete as the backup left tackle for the time being.

Of course, the Bengals will ‘hope’ Carman can be a serviceable backup at both tackle spots, but thus far, his only somewhat decent play has been on the left side, which is where he played collegiately at Clemson.

We can only hope.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and other fun stuff. And Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know

View all 68 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...