Alex Cappa, Logan Wilson and Drue Chrisman return to Bengals practice

No, Joe Burrow isn’t back yet, but the Cincinnati Bengals still got plenty of good news on the injury front during Sunday’s practice.

After missing a week of action due to a minor injury, starting right guard Alex Cappa was back at practice today. His absence led to 2021 sixth-round pick Trey Hill getting more first-team reps.

Also making his return was punter Drue Chrisman, who has been sidelined for all of training camp thus far due to a medical issue that led to a hospital stay. Chrisman is battling sixth-round rookie Brad Robbins to be the Bengals’ punter this season.

Finally, standout linebacker Logan Wilson also made his return following a brief absence this week with a minor issue.

Alex Cappa is back at practice, as expected. Same goes for Logan Wilson, who missed some time earlier this week #Bengals pic.twitter.com/6foDj1aofT — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 13, 2023

Drue Chrisman back today. Punting with Brad Robbins at Bengals Sunday pic.twitter.com/YpLoHWd5LV — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 13, 2023

We also got a positive update on right tackle La’el Collins, who is currently on the PUP list and will almost certainly remain there when the regular season begins.

According to Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Charlie Goldsmith, Collins was doing extended work with defensive end Tarell Basham, who is currently sidelined due to an injury.

They’re working through a progression and Basham is doing different moves. Collins (playing right tackle) is reading the situation, changing directions and making blocks. I can’t imagine there‘s another step after this before you get back on the practice field. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 13, 2023

La’el Collins just went through a pretty intense workout on the rehab field with Tarell Basham. Good sign for the veteran right tackle as he comes back from a torn ACL #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Em3UWV61pH — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 13, 2023

Even when Collins returns, it’s unlikely he’ll unseat Jonah Williams as the starting right tackle. However, it was painfully evident Friday night that the Bengals cannot rely on Jackson Carman as the backup right tackle, making Collins’ return even more important, especially with Williams’ injury history.

All in all, you have to like where the Bengals are on the injury front now that we’re entering Week 2 of the preseason, at least so long as Burrow is back before the regular season kicks off.

Speaking of, Burrow was also at practice today as a spectator without a compression sleeve.

Progress!

Bengals QB Joe Burrow back out at practice for another day. Still rocking the bucket hat pic.twitter.com/eeVFSNOcd6 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 13, 2023

