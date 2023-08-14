Trey Hendrickson, Lou Anarumo on mentoring first-round pick Myles Murphy

The Cincinnati Bengals have high expectations for first-round pick Myles Murphy. The former Clemson Tigers defensive end was taken early in the NFL Draft, and the hope is that he will be able to spell the team’s duo of Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.

Both players have been injury prone over the last few seasons as well, so there’s a good chance Murphy’s services could be well-needed during the season and into what is hopefully another deep run in the NFL Playoffs.

Hendrickson, who left the New Orleans Saints for Cincinnati following the 2020 season, has been coaching up the young rusher. As someone who has had eight or more sacks in three straight seasons, Hendrickson’s tips and tricks should be taken to heart.

Here’s what Hendrickson said via Dan Hoard.

Five observations from Day 12 of #Bengals camp:

1. Trey Hendrickson was giving Myles Murphy pass-rushing tips.

“It’s more than just being big, strong, and fast,” said Murphy. “It’s the technical stuff when it comes to pass rushing, run stopping and everything in-between. “ pic.twitter.com/SNTuTcjwnE — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 13, 2023

It didn’t stop with just Hendrickson, though. Many people are watching and scrutinizing Murphy after he finished with two tackles on Friday night in the Bengals' home loss to the Green Bay Packers in their first preseason action.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke following the performance on what he saw from the rookie.

“Again, I think a lot of those guys' first NFL game...we’ll chalk it up to that. Hopefully, we’ll see an improved group when they’re out there all as one, but he’s (Murphy) gotten better every day out here. He’s getting better. He’s just gotta shift it into a different gear when he gets out there in the game,” Anarumo said via Cincinnati Bengals Talk.

The Bengals lost 36-19 to the Packers. Fans should get another glimpse of Murphy and what he’s capable of in Week 2. The Bengals will battle the Atlanta Falcons on the road Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET.