Bengals plan to start Trevor Siemian vs. Falcons

With Joe Burrow still sidelined, the Bengals will mainly rely on backups Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian again this week when they take on the Falcons in Week 2 of the preseason.

In Week 1 vs. the Packers, Browning actually got the starting nod and played most of the first half, followed by Siemian in the second half.

This week, it will be Siemian starting the game and Browning going for most of the second half, Zac Taylor revealed during his Monday press conference.

Against the Packers, Browning completed 10/17 passes for 95 yards and an interception with two runs for five yards and one sack taken. Siemian finished 15/28 for 121 yards and a pick.

As you can tell, neither QB played particularly well Friday when the starting offensive linemen and pass-catchers were all sidelined, though Browning looked a little better than Siemian. Both guys are competing to be the No. 2 QB behind Burrow, and it’s possible the third guy doesn’t even make the 53-man roster, so a lot is at stake with how this battle plays out.

For now, I’m projecting Siemian to be QB2 and for Browning to either make the roster as QB3 or be signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.