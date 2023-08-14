Pair of Bengals rookies discuss their first game in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their first preseason game of the new year against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bengals had a chance to see numerous rookies and second-year guys in action against live competition.

Two offensive rookies that saw the field for the first time in the NFL were receiver Andrei Iosivas and running back Chase Brown.

Iosivas led the way for the offense with four catches, tallying 50 yards. The sixth-round pick also saw action on punt team and kickoff team, as well.

This was the first time Iosivas had played special teams in his football career, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

“By my last gunner rep, both my legs were cramping, but that’s part of the preseason life,” said Iosivas. “You’re so anxious to make plays that you’re rushing things. I’ve got to learn to let things develop. On those, I have to learn to have them come to me a little bit.”

Iosivas almost brought in his first highlight reel play against the Packers, hauling in a jump ball pass from Trevor Siemian in the end zone.

“I just have to work on leverage, but when the ball is in the air, it’s mine,” Iosivas said. “I can learn from that play and leverage my body better. Next time, I’ll make that play.

Another rookie that saw the field for the first time was fifth-round pick Chase Brown.

“It’s surreal. My first NFL game being a home game, especially with a great crowd, a great energy. I think back on where I came from back in Canada, playing house league football with my brother and running out there and onto an NFL field playing against the Packers. It was a lot to take in in one moment. But what I’m looking forward to most is just learning from this tape and going into next week a lot better than we were this game,” Brown said after the game, according to Hobson.

The preseason is an opportunity for guys like Brown and Iosivas to get live reps and “earn their stripes.”