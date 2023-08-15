Bengals News (8/15): Tee Higgins injury scare

Tee Higgins has injury scare but is fine; discusses his limited participation in team drills

The Cincinnati Bengals practiced in the rain Monday, and just before it ended, the team avoided a scare with Tee Higgins, who also discussed why the team has been limiting his 11-on-11 reps.

Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 14

Five observations from Dan Hoard after Monday’s training camp practice.

Setting The Scene: Bengals in Atlanta for Preseason Week 2

The Bengals hit the road for the first time since the AFC Championship in January when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bengals backup quarterback competition remains wide open entering heart of preseason

Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning remain neck and neck behind Joe Burrow.

Tee Higgins Downplays Missing Team Reps During Training Camp; 'Just Precaution'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was on the field for team drills on Monday, but that hasn't been the case throughout training camp.

Joe Mixon's Aggravated Menacing Trial Extended to Another Day

It allegedly stemmed from a traffic disagreement and Cincinnati City Prosecutor Amber Daniel requested a dismissal of the case in court this past February.

Patriots reportedly sign former Bengals linebacker

The linebacker then went over to the XFL, playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks. He finished the season with 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks across 10 games.

Training Camp Report: Pacman Scouts CBs; Says Burrow Is NFL’s Best QB; More Big Days On Corner From Turner II, Hilton; Chrisman Returns

Adam Jones on Joe Burrow and everything else you need to know from Sunday at Bengals training camp.

Jackson Carman moved to backup left tackle after poor preseason performance

Carman is back to square one after competing all offseason at right tackle.

Dax Hill receiving praise after preseason Week 1 performance

It wasn’t much of a question whether Hill would be starting for the Bengals this season after losing a few free agents, but it’s been encouraging to see early results from him so far.

NFL units ranked: Who has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary?

From the offensive line to the secondary, each unit plays a vital role in determining a team's success. With the 2023 season just around the corner, it's time to take a look at the best units in the league via PFF.

Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins dead at 28

Said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: "Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered."

Patriots signing ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The New England Patriots are expected to sign RB Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Source - RB Dalvin Cook to sign 1-year deal with Jets

Dalvin Cook is planning to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cardinals' home field looks rough in preseason opener, after Super Bowl embarrassment

The 2022 season ended at State Farm Stadium, on an embarrassing slip-n-slide surface.

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP list, returns to practice

J.K. Dobbins﻿' prolonged absence has ended. The Ravens running back was removed from the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice on Monday.