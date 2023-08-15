Tee Higgins shares his love for Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd

The Cincinnati Bengals have had one of the closest locker rooms in the NFL over the last few seasons.

Every position room seems to get closer and closer each year, and it shows both on and off the field.

One of the closest groups on the team is the wide receiver trio of Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyler Boyd.

Higgins shared his love for his two teammates, saying, “We’re like brothers. Blood couldn’t make us any closer,” according to Mike Petraglia.

Higgins went on to say, “We love each other like we got the same mama, man. It is great to have two guys like that, that got my back, and I got theirs at the end of the day. It is one of those relationships that nobody can break.”

The three have shined in the NFL with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and the relationships they have off the field have helped elevate their play on the field.