Coach Speak: Takeaways from Bengals’ preseason opener vs. Packers

Iosivas isn’t the only one who shined under Friday night lights.

By Matthew Minich
The Cincinnati Bengals lost their preseason opener to the Green Bay Packers. While there was some bad, there was plenty of good.

In this podcast, I will discuss:

  • Jackson Carman and the rest of the offensive line depth.
  • Andrei Iosivas, AKA him.
  • Young defensive backs are balling out.
  • The interior defensive line depth is looking very competitive.
  • The competition for the backup running back spot.
  • What about the backup quarterback?

Listen in below!

