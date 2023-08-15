Bengals Reacts Survey: NFL Preseason Week 2

Greetings, Bengals fans!

Now that we’re two weeks into the NFL Preseason, we thought it was time for our first Bengals Reacts Survey of the new season.

This week, we’ve got a two-parter for you.

First off, how confident are you in the direction of this team entering the new season? We know this team is good, but are you confident the Bengals can make another deep playoff run and even win the Super Bowl?

For the second part, who do you see winning the No. 2 running back spot behind Joe Mixon? It looks like a battle that could come down to the wire ahead of Week 1 in Cleveland. Chase Brown and Chris Evans have shown some promise, while Trayveon Williams is the most experienced back on the roster after Mixon.

Sound off!

