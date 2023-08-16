Bengals vs. Falcons: How to watch and follow

The Atlanta Falcons welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET Friday night.

For Cincinnati, there will again be no Joe Burrow. While that’s discouraging for fans, it’ll be for the best, as he’s still rehabbing a calf strain that was sustained early in training camp.

The Bengals will be led by Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning, both of which are battling to be Burrow’s backup. Neither was impressive, each throwing for no touchdowns and an interception against the Packers in a 36-19 loss.

Cincinnati is again favored in arguably the most difficult division in the NFL, the AFC North, a division with the Ravens, Steelers, and Browns, all of which have the potential to be over .500. Cincinnati should have another deep playoff run in store in 2023.

For Atlanta, there is far more unknown. They snagged Jessie Bates from Cincinnati in the offseason, and with AJ Terrell, the defense should have a few stars on the field. It is unlikely they play much, if at all, Friday.

Offensively, question marks exist. Desmond Ridder is QB1 which is the biggest issue, and first-round pick Bijan Robinson still has quite a bit to prove. Their receiving corps also may struggle this season.

Nonetheless, behind Logan Woodside, the Falcons won their first preseason game 19-3, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. They beat the Dolphins mainly behind Godwin Igwebuike’s 70 yards on the ground and touchdown.

Now, here’s what you need to know for Friday’s preseason action!

