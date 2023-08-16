Bengals News (8/16): New Bengals try Skyline Chili for the first time

Training Camp Report: Bengals Enjoying Zac's Style Of Grind; Hendrickson Does It All; Scharping Maxing Out At Center

It is the dog days of August, that week after the first preseason game when football is no longer new but there are still enough days in training camp to check off. This is why middle linebacker Logan Wilson re-upped for four more years and why Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is glad he's here. And all the elements of head coach Zac Taylor's philosophy of streamlined intensity and precautionary approach were on display during Monday's practice on the Kettering Health Practice Fields that saw the season's first rain.

Bengals Announce 2023 Friday Night Stripes Schedule

The Bengals kick off Friday Night Stripes presented by Ohio Cat with three appearances across the state of Ohio to celebrate the start of high school football. The Bengals will visit Archbishop Alter at Fairmont on Thursday, Deer Park at Purcell Marian on Friday and the NE Ohio vs. America Showcase in Canton on Saturday.

5 Bengals who upped their stock in preseason opener vs Packers

Football is finally back! Not exactly the most meaningful football, but it's good to see the Cincinnati Bengals back on the field after a long off-season nonetheless. Their first game of the preseason was a matchup with the Green Bay Packers, which came with a fair bit of drama as, during their joint practice a few days prior, the players got into a scuffle, notable Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader and Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins.

Cincinnati Bengals 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Will Make the Cut After First Preseason Game?

Both Jake Browning and Siemain have struggled. That latter will start on Friday in Atlanta. If he plays well, then he can take control of an underwhelming backup quarterback battle. If both guys struggle like they did last week, then the coaching staff and front office may have to start looking for another option behind Joe Burrow.

Bijan Robinson Reacts to Atlanta Falcons' Plan for Debut vs. Cincinnati Bengals

“We’re not going to go crazy,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We just need the reps. We need to get our bread-and-butter concepts in there and he’ll see his tracks. We’re not going to sit there and show everything but we need to execute well.”

Do Cincinnati Bengals Have Backup Quarterback Problem Behind Joe Burrow?

No, this isn't an update on Joe Burrow. The 26-year-old continues to recover from a right calf strain. He hasn't practiced since suffering the injury on July 27 and that isn't expected to change this week.

WATCH: New Bengals players try Cincinnati chili for first time

On Monday, the Bengals posted video to their social media, showing some of the new Cincinnatians trying Skyline Chili for the first time.

Around the league

2023 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team

The second-rounder is unlikely to start, but a quick glance back at the 2022 Chiefs' Super Bowl run underscores how important rookie depth at cornerback can be. Turner is slender, but has the elite speed to run with deep targets and the deft footwork to compete against route specialists. He gives the Bengals quality depth at a priority position in an AFC loaded with prolific passers.

Colts GM Chris Ballard on RB Jonathan Taylor situation: 'We need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything'

"Look, I think the world of Jonathan," Ballard told SiriusXM NFL Radio, per Mike Chappell of CBS/FOX Indy. "He's been a great Colt, a great player for the Colts. Unfortunately, last year he got hurt early in the season, was dinged up all year, fought through it until he finally got to the point where he had to have this surgery.

Steelers first-round LT Broderick Jones happy to 'sit back' behind Dan Moore Jr.: 'I like to feel things out'

"Me and Dan don't even look at it as a battle," Jones said, via The Associated Press. "We just look at it as trying to get better each and every day between me and him."

Packers OT David Bakhtiari on QB Jordan Love: 'His baseline for me is way higher' than usual first-year starter

"Definitely a higher standard," Bakhtiari told The Jim Rome Show on Tuesday when asked if he was evaluating Love as a first-year quarterback or something more. "He's had three years to understand the math of the offense, which is very fortunate for any first-round quarterback to get to watch and see how a first-ballot Hall of Famer and generational talent and a guy who borderline changed the quarterback position and how it's played. And even the mechanics of even throwing the football. You're able to see that for three years and then now coming in, so yeah, his baseline for me is way higher.