Highlights and Twitter recap of Bengals’ final open practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were on the field Wednesday for their final open practice before heading to Atlanta for a preseason tilt with the Falcons.

Here is a look at some of the highlights and notable tweets from media members who were at practice.

Not practicing today for the Bengals: Myles Murphy, Mixon, Trayveon Williams, Hudson, Basham, Sidney Jones, Corker — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 16, 2023

It appears eight Bengals sat out of practice Wednesday.

Tee Higgins back out here participating after landing awkwardly on Monday. Appears no worries there.



Tee is wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg, for those who are now keenly aware of such developments. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 16, 2023

Tee Higgins was wearing a sleeve on his calf after a collision Monday.

Chido still getting some work in during 7s on air drill, running with Tee pic.twitter.com/ACFDBqPN41 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 16, 2023

Higgins doesn’t look to be slowed up, as he and Chidobe Awuzie both looked healthy working against each other.

Alex Cappa is back for 11 on 11 drills at right guard. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 16, 2023

Good news for the offensive line, as Alex Cappa was back to participating in 11-on-11 work after missing some time with what Zac Taylor called a “minor tweak.”

Trey Hendrickson easily the camp MVP. Just beat Orlando Brown badly for what would have been a sack #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 16, 2023

Fresh off of a contract extension, Trey Hendrickson has been the talk of camp. It would appear that strong performance continued Wednesday.

Akeem Davis-Gaither with a nice hit on rookie Chase Brown #Bengals pic.twitter.com/cI6kES3o4X — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 16, 2023

Welcome to the NFL! Akeem Davis-Gaither makes a nice hit on rookie running back Chase Brown during 11-on-11 drills.

Chris Evans sticking his nose in there to help with against BJ Hill from a sniffer alignment against the sugared A-gaps when everyone drops out https://t.co/U7zQbB6GNB — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) August 16, 2023

A focal point this off-season for running back Chris Evans has been pass protection. Evans has stated it is an area he needs to improve on, and on this play, it looks like it is paying off.

Stanford Jennings (middle, white shirt) joins Ken Anderson as Bengals greats at Wednesday practice pic.twitter.com/hj7ehc0VAq — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 16, 2023

Ken Anderson and Stanford Jennings took in the sights from practice. The Bengals are making an effort to keep former greats close.

Sam Hubbard beats Jonah Williams for the sack. Hubbard helps Jake Browning up after taking him to the ground #Bengals pic.twitter.com/4192QzRdOp — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 16, 2023

Sam Hubbard gets the better of Jonah Williams here, getting back for a sack of Jake Browning. After what was clearly an accident taking Browning to the ground, Hubbard helped him up.

.@divey8_ has been making plays all camp pic.twitter.com/NBuD4AjcOd — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 16, 2023

DJ Ivey with a nice pass breakup in 1-on-1 coverage against Andrei Iosivas #Bengals pic.twitter.com/sFKmDT8CF4 — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 16, 2023

Rookie cornerback DJ Ivey continues what has been a good camp for him, playing this ball intended for fellow rookie Andrei Iosivas very well.

Jake Browning sees a heavy blitz, notices Chase in one-on-one coverage, lofts a fly ball down the sideline and Chase gets the touchdown.



It has been far from perfect, but the offense is moving the ball more with Browning. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 16, 2023

As the battle for the backup quarterback job continues, it looks like the offense performed better with Browning at the helm on Wednesday.

Nice adjustment by Tee on deep TD from Browning in red zone lockout period. pic.twitter.com/HIo93bxCCN — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 16, 2023

Browning appears to leave this ball inside a bit due to a blitzing Dax Hill, but Higgins makes a great adjustment to haul it in against Cam Taylor-Britt.

Cam Taylor-Britt and Ja’Marr Chase have been waging some wars this camp (https://t.co/CPmC42h7Q4)



CTB closes out the day with a big win. pic.twitter.com/RMrYDOBUtt — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 16, 2023

The battles between Ja’Marr Chase and Taylor-Britt have been fun to watch. To end the day, Taylor-Britt comes away with an interception to end practice on a win for the defense.

4 backup centers behind Ted Karras get work after practice Wednesday. Ben Brown, Nate Gilliam, Trey Hill and Max Scharping pic.twitter.com/LyKn220XXV — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 16, 2023

Some of the centers hung around after practice for some extra work to end the day.