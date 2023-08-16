 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights and Twitter recap of Bengals’ final open practice

Who stood out in the Bengals’ final open practice of 2023?

By Drew Garrison
Syndication: USA TODAY Kareem Elgazzar, The Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals were on the field Wednesday for their final open practice before heading to Atlanta for a preseason tilt with the Falcons.

Here is a look at some of the highlights and notable tweets from media members who were at practice.

It appears eight Bengals sat out of practice Wednesday.

Tee Higgins was wearing a sleeve on his calf after a collision Monday.

Higgins doesn’t look to be slowed up, as he and Chidobe Awuzie both looked healthy working against each other.

Good news for the offensive line, as Alex Cappa was back to participating in 11-on-11 work after missing some time with what Zac Taylor called a “minor tweak.”

Fresh off of a contract extension, Trey Hendrickson has been the talk of camp. It would appear that strong performance continued Wednesday.

Welcome to the NFL! Akeem Davis-Gaither makes a nice hit on rookie running back Chase Brown during 11-on-11 drills.

A focal point this off-season for running back Chris Evans has been pass protection. Evans has stated it is an area he needs to improve on, and on this play, it looks like it is paying off.

Ken Anderson and Stanford Jennings took in the sights from practice. The Bengals are making an effort to keep former greats close.

Sam Hubbard gets the better of Jonah Williams here, getting back for a sack of Jake Browning. After what was clearly an accident taking Browning to the ground, Hubbard helped him up.

Rookie cornerback DJ Ivey continues what has been a good camp for him, playing this ball intended for fellow rookie Andrei Iosivas very well.

As the battle for the backup quarterback job continues, it looks like the offense performed better with Browning at the helm on Wednesday.

Browning appears to leave this ball inside a bit due to a blitzing Dax Hill, but Higgins makes a great adjustment to haul it in against Cam Taylor-Britt.

The battles between Ja’Marr Chase and Taylor-Britt have been fun to watch. To end the day, Taylor-Britt comes away with an interception to end practice on a win for the defense.

Some of the centers hung around after practice for some extra work to end the day.

