Bengals defensive starters to play Friday vs. Falcons?

The Cincinnati Bengals have taken a more modern approach to the NFL Preseason over the last couple of years. Opting not to play starters much, if at all, has been the direction Zac Taylor and co. have decided to go.

With two new starting safeties set to start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, it looks like we will see starters from at least the defensive side of the ball.

Get ready to see Bengals defensive starters on Friday night



Mike Hilton and Nick Scott have both told me they are going to play against the #Falcons — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 16, 2023

Logan Wilson told me

he expects defensive starters to play in some capacity on Friday.



Ted Karras spoke with us and would not confirm about offensive starters. #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 16, 2023

Mike Hilton and new safety Nick Scott both told Kelsey Conway that they plan to play Friday night when the Bengals head south to take on the Atlanta Falcons, while Logan Wilson told Jeremy Rauch just as much. It’s unclear if offensive starters will play.

Camp reps and joint practices are very helpful, but as the new and young secondary works on communication and responsibilities, live game reps are normally more valuable than anything.

Dax Hill didn’t see the field much on defense last season and will have big shoes to fill, replacing Jessie Bates III. With as creative as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo gets with his defensive backs, game action could be key to having everyone up to speed before September 10th, even if it is for just one series as we saw against the Packers.

While there has been no official word, one wouldn’t expect to see Chidobe Awuzie Friday night as he is coming off a torn ACL, so this could be a good opportunity for rookie cornerback DJ Turner to see the field as well.

It is not known how long starters will play, but we will get to see them back in action!