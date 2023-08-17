Ja’Marr Chase shares his WR Mt. Rushmore and top-5 current NFL players

The Cincinnati Bengals have numerous stars on the roster, including Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase most recently shared two lists, one being his all-time NFL Mt. Rushmore, also his current top five current best players.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Chase shared his Mt. Rushmore and had Calvin Johnson, Cooper Kupp, Antonio Brown, and Jerry Rice.

Chase did not include Bengals great Chad Johnson on his list but wanted to include him.

“I’d have Ocho in there too if I could. There’s only four,” Chase said.

The Bengals' top playmaker also shared his top five current NFL players as well.

Chase shared this list in an interview with Stacking the Box, and the list included Joe Burrow, himself (Ja’Marr Chase), Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes.

“Let’s just put my QB up there. Got myself in there. Aaron Donald. I’ll take Kelce. Kelce’s one of the best tight ends in the league, and he shows it.

“Who else? We’ll put Pat in there. We’ll juice it up a little.”

Chase did not include his former college teammate and current Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.

These lists are always personal opinions, but it is always fun to see where guys like Ja’Marr’s heads are at discussing them.

